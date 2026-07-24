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Latest Stories

Cardi B
Music

Cardi B Admits Celibacy Tour Faux Pas, Says She 'Went Back to Some Bullsh*t'

The rapper copped to having a romantic stumble following her record-breaking Little Miss Drama tour, but said she left the situation fast.

Will Lavin1 day ago
Cardi B with two-toned hair in a red, embellished outfit on stage, with vibrant lighting and dancers in the background.
Music

Cardi B Fires Back at Blogger Spreading Rumors That Man Knocked Her Tooth Out

During a heated livestream on Saturday, the ‘Am I the Drama?’ rapper responded to a number of claims allegedly made by a blogger.

Alex Ocho33 days ago
Cardi B, with blonde hair and a snake-print outfit, poses with her hand above her eyes, showcasing a tattoo on her arm.
Music

Cardi B Claims an Ex Threatened to Kill Himself After She Left, Also Threatened Her Life

She’s previously accused ex-husband Offset of harassing her and threatening to harm himself after their split.

Joe Price33 days ago

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