Willie The Kid

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Music

Peter Rosenberg Drops "Next Chamber" f/ Method Man, Raekwon, and Willie the Kid, Announces Debut Album

Peter Rosenberg has unveiled his new song “Next Chamber” featuring rap legends Method Man, Raekwon, and Willie the Kid, and announced his debut album.

Jordan Rose1899 days ago
Music

Premiere: Listen to Termanology's "El Wave" f/ Willie the Kid and Reks

New cut from Term produced by Statik Selektah and The Alchemist.

edwinortiz4280 days ago

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