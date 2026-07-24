Willie Colon

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SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO - AUGUST 09: Willie Colón performs live during his Idilio Sinfónico concert with Orquesta Filarmonica de Puerto Rico at Coca-Cola Music Hall on August 9, 2025 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Music

Salsa Icon Willie Colón Dead at 75

The Puerto Rican musician passed away while surrounded by his family.

Jaelani Turner-Williams155 days ago

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