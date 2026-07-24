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Music

Juicy J - "Low (Whiiite's Future1Hundred Remix)"

We are sitting here watching Hollywood resident Whiiite slay everything he puts his hands on, and are marveling at his output this last year. His remi

nappy4259 days ago
whiiite presents halloween vol 3
Music

Whiiite Got Victor Niglio, James Egbert, and ETC!ETC! to Remix Your Favorite Halloween Songs

Do you need to go ham for Halloween and RL Grime's Halloween mix wasn't enough? Whiiite's got you covered. This week, he dropped the third installment

khrisd4286 days ago
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Music

Moguai - "Aciiid (Whiiite Remix)"

Moguai's "Aciiid" dropped on Spinnin this spring, and resurrected a sample that will probably never leave dance music. He sampled and flipped a recor

nappy4336 days ago
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Music

Luniz - "I Got 5 On It (Whiiite x ETC!ETC! Remix)"

Twerk's the name of the game, and ETC!ETC! linked with Whiiite to remix a classic hip-hop cut, the Luniz' "I Got 5 On It." While they primarily just utilize the tracks epic hook, this one feels like something you could chief that exotic to. In that 100BPM range, this rework actually slaps harder than most of the stuff you'd consider "twerk," which we love. Sometimes you need those bombastic beats, not for dancing but to just turn the fuck up to. Elbows cocked, eyes closed, and just rocking.

khrisd4607 days ago

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