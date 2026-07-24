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Premiere: Del B And Walshy Fire Connect With Wizkid, Flavour And Kes For New Afro-Soca Jam “Consider II”
Vibes on deck!
Major Lazer Go to Africa, Return With New Afrobeats Mix
Major Lazer is back with a new batch of tracks featuring the flyest artists in Africa. Give their Afrobeats mix a listen.
Major Lazer Surprises Fans With New Track "Go Dung" f/ Kes
2018 is shaping up to be a very Lazer-y year.
The Best Remixes of Que's "OG Bobby Johnson"
While Que's "OG Bobby Johnson" has been on rotation in rap circles for over a year, it feels like it didn't start to truly cross into other realms unt
Download Walshy Fire & Fully Focus "Africa Is The Future" Mix
While other spots and selectors might be concerned with representing the now, we've always liked peering into the future of the EDM scene, trying to m
Listen to Walshy Fire's Major Lazer Mix for Diplo & Friends
If you weren't around this weekend to hear Major Lazer take over Diplo & Friends, don't fret; the massive sets aren't being held down or hidden. Today
PREMIERE: Que - "OG Bobby Johnson (Walshy Fire & KickRaux Remix)"
Que's "OG Bobby Johnson" is one of those anthemic Atlanta records that you can't help but love. The beat is ferocious, and though the video has yet t
See How Major Lazer Closed Out Pool Season in Vegas at Eclipse
You know what bugs DAD out sometimes? Not being in Las Vegas for the summer. Not to diss anything that goes on in the East Coast (and the other pocket