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Latest Stories
Life
People on Twitter React to Mr. Peanut Somehow Being Declared Dead
Mr. Peanut appears to have blown up just a week and a half before the Super Bowl.
Gavin Evans2369 days ago
Pop Culture
"Into the Storm" Is a Tornado Movie in Need of Sharks to Devour Its Awful Characters (A Review)
You're better off watching "Sharknado" 50 times.
MattBarone4362 days ago