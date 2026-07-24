Vices

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You already know how we do, but if you don't, take a walk through this week's best reworks. From the top of the pops to the bottom of the barrel, we have a grip of styles from a batch of stellar artists that are out here pushing the sound(s) ahead. But, yeah, you should already know.
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Music

PREMIERE: Ariana Grande ft. Cashmere Cat - "Be My Baby (DJ Fire & Vices Remix)"

In his first release since smashing the game wide open for Jersey club with "Back Up On It," DJ Fire pairs with Orlando, Florida-based club tandem Vic

marcuskdowling4246 days ago
k1k0 vices cmon bae cover
Music

PREMIERE: K1K0 x Vices "C'mon Bae"

Happy Monday droids, or if you're like me maybe a Not-So-Happy Monday to you, too; but regardless of how you feel your day is about to get a whole lot

alessr4437 days ago

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