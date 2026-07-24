Vic Santoro

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Music

Premiere: Rapper Vic Santoro Shares Lavish Visuals For Swiss-Assisted Cut “Transition”

The new track is lifted from Vic's recently released 'Lifestyle: Glory Days, Pt. 3' mixtape, completing the trilogy he started at the top of the year.

James Keith1822 days ago

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