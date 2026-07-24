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PREMIERE: Donna Summer - "I Feel Love (Benga Remix)"

When we got word that Benga was one of the producers that reworked Donna Summer material for the forthcoming Love To Love You Donna remix album, we we

khrisd4679 days ago
love to love you donna cover unrevealed
Music

Here's the Tracklist for the "Love To Love You Donna" Remix Compilation

Just yesterday we got the official work on Verve's Love To Love You Donna remix compilation, which will find her classics remixed by everyone from old

khrisd4712 days ago
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Music

Donna Summer - "Love Is In Control (Finger On The Trigger) (Chromeo & Oliver Remix)"

Now this is perfect. We recently got to hear Giorgio Moroder's 2013 remix of "Love to Love You Baby," and now the awesome grouping of Chromeo and Oliv

khrisd4713 days ago
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Music

Nina Simone - "Feeling Good (Bassnectar Remix)"

Nina Simone's "Don't Let Me Be Missunderstood" already received the remix treatment from Zeds Dead on the forthcoming Verve Remixed: The First Ladies

khrisd4771 days ago
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