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Sneakers

Win Yeezy Boost 350s by Signing Up to Versy

Sign up to Versy to win a free pair of Pirate Black Yeezy Boost 350s.

Chris Klimovski3699 days ago
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Life

Here's Where You Can See What Complex News Anchors Really Think About The Biggest Stories

Versy is the only place where you can hear Complex News anchors deliver their personal opinions on the most important news.

Complex3722 days ago

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