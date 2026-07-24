Versace Chain Reaction

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Salehe Bembury
Sneakers

Salehe Bembury Confirms Departure From Versace

Salehe Bembury announces that he's stepping down as the vice president of sneakers and men's footwear of Versace and will start his own brand in 2021.

Victor Deng2041 days ago
Concepts x Versace Chain Reaction 1
Sneakers

Concepts Officially Reveals Its Versace Chain Reaction Collab

DJ Khaled shows off an unreleased Concepts x Versace Chain Reaction collaboration sneaker inspired by Jennifer Lopez's dress from the 2000 Grammy Awards.

Riley Jones2567 days ago
Versace Chain Reaction (Group)
Sneakers

Versace's $1,000 2 Chainz-Inspired Sneakers Release This Week

The release date and details for Versace's 2 Chainz-inspired Chain Reaction sneakers.

Riley Jones3015 days ago
2 Chainz x Versace Chain Reaction Green
Sneakers

2 Chainz & Versace Unveil the Chain Reaction Sneaker in Milan

Several colorways of the 2 Chainz x Versace collaboration sneaker debuted during Milan Men's Fashion Week.

Brandon Richard3114 days ago

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