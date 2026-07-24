Complex Canada caught up with this year's winners of the OVO and Raptors' Welcome Toronto Creators Program, which highlights emerging BIPOC artists in Toronto.SRD2
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The Toronto FC star talks competing in the World Cup later this year, what sets Bramptonians apart, and why soccer could one day become Canada's "top sport."Alex Nino Gheciu
Toronto FC are collaborating with musician TOBi, who composed and performed an a capella freestyle verse dedicated to TFC’s motto of ALL FOR ONE.Calum Marsh
It was one of the most unusual years ever for sports, but Canada still had tons to be proud of.Vivek Jacob