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Steam Machine
Life

Steam Machine Gaming Console & Games Unveiled by Valve

Valve has announced a new Steam Machine gaming console and other hardware, but the price and release date aren't clear.

Jessica Mcbride252 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Even "Portal" Turrets Love "Game Of Thrones" (Video)

Even "Portal" Turrets Love "Game Of Thrones" (Video)

Steve Haske4409 days ago
Pop Culture

"Dota 2" International Prize Pool Blazes Past $10 Million

The prize pool for developer Valve's "Dota 2" International competition soars past $10 million.

LastOneAwakeNYC4412 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

The Sequel to "Half-Life 2" Already Exists (Video)

Tired of waiting for a sequel to to "Half-Life 2?" One modder decided to make his own.

LastOneAwakeNYC4414 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

"Portal" Is Like an Abandoned Apple Store From Hell (Video)

In the latest 'Honest Trailers' Smosh games takes on the hit Valve game, "Portal."

LastOneAwakeNYC4415 days ago
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Pop Culture

The Steam Summer Sale Has Begun, Grab Your Wallets and Pray

The Steam Summer Sale has begun and since we hate money, let's get to getting.

Hanuman Welch4419 days ago
Pop Culture

What a Valve Press Conference at E3 Might Look Like (Video)

Valve didn't present at E3 this year, but if it did it might look something like this

LastOneAwakeNYC4422 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

What a Valve Made "Super Smash Bros." Would Look Like (Video)

A fan recreated the opening of "Super Smash Bros. Melee" with all valve characters, from "half-life" to "Portal"

LastOneAwakeNYC4441 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

"Half-Life 3" Confirmed by "Counter-Strike" Creator

The co-creator of "Counter-Strike" has confirmed that Valve is working on "Half-Life 3" and that "Left 4 Dead 3" is looking good

LastOneAwakeNYC4447 days ago
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Pop Culture

Show Me the Money! "Dota 2" Prize Pool up to $6 Million

The largest "Dota 2" competition keeps getting bigger with a prize-pool capping $6 million with two months to go

LastOneAwakeNYC4448 days ago
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Pop Culture

Nearly 40 Percent of Games Purchased on Steam Are Never Played

It's been discovered that nearly 40 percent of games purchased on Steam are never played

LastOneAwakeNYC4483 days ago
Pop Culture

Watch This Mesmerizing "Half-Life" World Record Speed Run (Video)

A new world record has been completed for speed running in "Half-Life"

LastOneAwakeNYC4485 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

NBA Star Jeremy Lin Says "DOTA Is a Way of Life"

NBA star Jeremy Lin is featured in a new documentary about Valve's DOTA 2 game

LastOneAwakeNYC4495 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Valve Head of R&D Joins Oculus

Michael Abrash jumps ship.

Steve Haske4502 days ago
Pop Culture

Steam Doesn't Care About Your Browser History

Co-founder clarifies how little he cares about users browser histories

LastOneAwakeNYC4540 days ago
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Pop Culture

Steam Is Letting Users Tag Games; Oh No!

Quite possibly the greatest worst idea ever

LastOneAwakeNYC4545 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Steam Machine Chaos: Can The New Box on the Block Steal Xbox, PlayStation Users?

Can this rebel alliance of small PCs stand up to next-gen consoles?

LastOneAwakeNYC4563 days ago

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