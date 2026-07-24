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Steam Machine Gaming Console & Games Unveiled by Valve
Valve has announced a new Steam Machine gaming console and other hardware, but the price and release date aren't clear.
Even "Portal" Turrets Love "Game Of Thrones" (Video)
Even "Portal" Turrets Love "Game Of Thrones" (Video)
"Dota 2" International Prize Pool Blazes Past $10 Million
The prize pool for developer Valve's "Dota 2" International competition soars past $10 million.
The Sequel to "Half-Life 2" Already Exists (Video)
Tired of waiting for a sequel to to "Half-Life 2?" One modder decided to make his own.
"Portal" Is Like an Abandoned Apple Store From Hell (Video)
In the latest 'Honest Trailers' Smosh games takes on the hit Valve game, "Portal."
The Steam Summer Sale Has Begun, Grab Your Wallets and Pray
The Steam Summer Sale has begun and since we hate money, let's get to getting.
What a Valve Press Conference at E3 Might Look Like (Video)
Valve didn't present at E3 this year, but if it did it might look something like this
What a Valve Made "Super Smash Bros." Would Look Like (Video)
A fan recreated the opening of "Super Smash Bros. Melee" with all valve characters, from "half-life" to "Portal"
"Half-Life 3" Confirmed by "Counter-Strike" Creator
The co-creator of "Counter-Strike" has confirmed that Valve is working on "Half-Life 3" and that "Left 4 Dead 3" is looking good
Show Me the Money! "Dota 2" Prize Pool up to $6 Million
The largest "Dota 2" competition keeps getting bigger with a prize-pool capping $6 million with two months to go
Nearly 40 Percent of Games Purchased on Steam Are Never Played
It's been discovered that nearly 40 percent of games purchased on Steam are never played
Watch This Mesmerizing "Half-Life" World Record Speed Run (Video)
A new world record has been completed for speed running in "Half-Life"
NBA Star Jeremy Lin Says "DOTA Is a Way of Life"
NBA star Jeremy Lin is featured in a new documentary about Valve's DOTA 2 game
Steam Doesn't Care About Your Browser History
Co-founder clarifies how little he cares about users browser histories
Steam Is Letting Users Tag Games; Oh No!
Quite possibly the greatest worst idea ever
Steam Machine Chaos: Can The New Box on the Block Steal Xbox, PlayStation Users?
Can this rebel alliance of small PCs stand up to next-gen consoles?
Alienware Steam Machine Can't Be Upgraded by User, Will be Updated Every Year
Not so customizable