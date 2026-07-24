Complex AU presents some of the best Australian tracks from the first half of August 2017.Dan Pardalis
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From veterans like Jay-Z to new stars like Molly Santana, these rappers are dressing the best this year.Mike DeStefano
From Drake and his new album 'Iceman' to Jay-Z—who is celebrating 30 years of 'Reasonable Doubt' at Yankee Stadium this summer—we ranked the hottest rappers right now.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
A decade later, 2016 is back in the spotlight. From Drake’s hits to the rise of SoundCloud stars, we revisit the songs that defined rap that year.Antonio Johri