Uptown Boyband

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Music

Toronto K-Pop Group UPTOWN BOYBAND Return With Upbeat Track “RICH GIRL"

The group's new song combines pop and trap while they muse about the stereotypes surrounding women who are wealthy, in order to push back on assumptions.

Natalie Harmsen1830 days ago

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