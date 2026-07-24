The tweeted jokes are piling up in response to the latest brazen propaganda effort from police about weed edibles, just in time for Halloween.Trace William Cowen
Featured
A man in Pennsylvania was charged with theft and is being held on a $50,000 bond because he shorted a convenience store 43 cents for a bottle of Mountain Dew.Jose Martinez
Life
NYC Mayor Declares State of Emergency After City Hit With Flash Flooding From Hurricane Ida (UPDATE)
Dramatic videos of flooding caused by Ida hitting NY and New Jersey surfaced on Wednesday night. Some of the clips showed flash flooding in subway stations.Abel Shifferaw
'Wawa' trended on Twitter after 'Mare of Easttown' star Kate Winslet described the east coast chain as feeling like an almost 'mythical place.'Gavin Evans