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rihanna naacp awards speech
Music

Rihanna Stresses Need for Solidarity While Accepting NAACP President's Award: 'Tell Your Friends to Pull Up'

"And if there’s any thing that I’ve learned is that we can only fix this world together. We can’t do it divided."

Abel Shifferaw2345 days ago

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