Latest Stories
Florida Man Goes Viral for Frying Iguanas Outside Waffle House
A Florida YouTuber cooked invasive iguana meat and waffles outside a Waffle House, turning the unusual moment into a viral video.
Nando’s Taps Ghetts, Chy Cartier, Uncle Waffles & More For ‘Mix It Up Vol. 4’ EP
Uncle Waffles serves as Executive Producer for the Amapiano-focused release.
Amaarae, Burna Boy, Tems & More Confirmed For Afro Nation Portugal 2025
It’s set to be another one for the books.
Uncle Waffles Honored as Audiomack’s Latest #UpNow Artist
In April, Uncle Waffles will perform as part of the 2023 edition of Coachella. But first, she's being honored with the #UpNow distinction from Audiomack.
Uncle Waffles, Amapiano Princess, On Her Rise To DJ Superstardom
We caught up with Uncle Waffles to discuss internet trolls, that “surreal” Drake follow on Instagram, the future of Amapiano, and much more.