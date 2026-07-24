Uncle Waffles

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Florida Man Goes Viral for Cooking Iguanas with Waffles Outside Waffle House
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Florida Man Goes Viral for Frying Iguanas Outside Waffle House

A Florida YouTuber cooked invasive iguana meat and waffles outside a Waffle House, turning the unusual moment into a viral video.

Bernadette Giacomazzo163 days ago
Image via Nando’s
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Nando’s Taps Ghetts, Chy Cartier, Uncle Waffles & More For ‘Mix It Up Vol. 4’ EP

Uncle Waffles serves as Executive Producer for the Amapiano-focused release.

James Keith306 days ago
Image via Chanel Moye
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Amaarae, Burna Boy, Tems & More Confirmed For Afro Nation Portugal 2025

It’s set to be another one for the books.

James Keith604 days ago
Uncle Waffles seen performing at festival
Music

Uncle Waffles Honored as Audiomack’s Latest #UpNow Artist

In April, Uncle Waffles will perform as part of the 2023 edition of Coachella. But first, she's being honored with the #UpNow distinction from Audiomack.

Trace William Cowen1236 days ago
uncle waffles amapiano princess uncle waffles amapiano princess
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Uncle Waffles, Amapiano Princess, On Her Rise To DJ Superstardom

We caught up with Uncle Waffles to discuss internet trolls, that “surreal” Drake follow on Instagram, the future of Amapiano, and much more.

Rahel Aklilu1567 days ago
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