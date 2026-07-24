Latest Stories
New ‘Scooby-Doo’ Movie's Velma Is Openly Gay After Filmmakers Attempted to Make Her Sexuality Canon for Years
Clips from the HBO Max movie show beloved 'Scooby-Doo' detective Velma swooning over new character Coco Diablo and telling Daphne she's "crushing hard."
Parents Once Again Pulled Kimmel’s Halloween Candy Prank on Their Kids Without Being Asked
As the pandemic inflicted misery on parents and children alike, Kimmel opted not to call for submissions for his Halloween prank. Turns out it didn't matter.
Texas Woman Arrested for Allegedly Pointing Loaded Gun at 7-Year-Old Trick-or-Treater
Neighbors have spoken out on the incident, expressing frustration and worries for the child involved. The woman was ultimately arrested on a felony.
CDC Discourages Traditional Halloween Celebrations Amid Pandemic
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a guideline that warns against door-to-door trick-or-treating, attending crowded parties, and more.
Los Angeles County Changes Decision on Trick-or-Treating Ban
Los Angeles County issued a release dictating that trick-or-treating will not be permitted this Halloween, but opposition forced them to reverse course.
Watch Justin Bieber Scare David Beckham on 'Ellen'
Beckham and Bieber are good friends.
Georgia Sheriff's Office Sued Over 'No Trick-or-Treat' Sign on Sex Offenders' Property
A hearing has been set for Thursday to determine if the signs will return this Halloween.
91-Year-Old Woman Goes Trick-or-Treating for the First Time in Her Life
Her family says she "had a blast."
Trick-or-Treaters Over the Age of 12 Could Face Jail Time, and People Are Pissed
A number of municipalities have put age restrictions on the time-honored tradition, threatening fines, misdemeanor charges, and up to six months behind bars.