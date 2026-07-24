Trick Or Treat

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Latest Stories

scooby doo screenshot from trailer
Pop Culture

New ‘Scooby-Doo’ Movie's Velma Is Openly Gay After Filmmakers Attempted to Make Her Sexuality Canon for Years

Clips from the HBO Max movie show beloved 'Scooby-Doo' detective Velma swooning over new character Coco Diablo and telling Daphne she's "crushing hard."

Brad Callas1390 days ago
Jimmy Kimmel Shows Halloween Prank Submissions
Pop Culture

Parents Once Again Pulled Kimmel’s Halloween Candy Prank on Their Kids Without Being Asked

As the pandemic inflicted misery on parents and children alike, Kimmel opted not to call for submissions for his Halloween prank. Turns out it didn't matter.

tara mahadevan1726 days ago
Texas woman is in jail.
Life

Texas Woman Arrested for Allegedly Pointing Loaded Gun at 7-Year-Old Trick-or-Treater

Neighbors have spoken out on the incident, expressing frustration and worries for the child involved. The woman was ultimately arrested on a felony.

Trace William Cowen1726 days ago
Halloween
Life

CDC Discourages Traditional Halloween Celebrations Amid Pandemic

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a guideline that warns against door-to-door trick-or-treating, attending crowded parties, and more.

Joshua Espinoza2132 days ago
Children trick or treating on Halloween night in New Canaan, Connecticut.
Life

Los Angeles County Changes Decision on Trick-or-Treating Ban

Los Angeles County issued a release dictating that trick-or-treating will not be permitted this Halloween, but opposition forced them to reverse course.

Jose Martinez2145 days ago
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David Beckham and Justin Bieber on 'Ellen'
Pop Culture

Watch Justin Bieber Scare David Beckham on 'Ellen'

Beckham and Bieber are good friends.

tara mahadevan2334 days ago
People trick or treat in a Brooklyn neighborhood on Halloween night.
Life

Georgia Sheriff's Office Sued Over 'No Trick-or-Treat' Sign on Sex Offenders' Property

A hearing has been set for Thursday to determine if the signs will return this Halloween.

Jose Martinez2467 days ago
Trick or Treaters
Life

Trick-or-Treaters Over the Age of 12 Could Face Jail Time, and People Are Pissed

A number of municipalities have put age restrictions on the time-honored tradition, threatening fines, misdemeanor charges, and up to six months behind bars.

Joshua Espinoza2836 days ago

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