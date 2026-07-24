Trap Manny

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trap manny
Music

Listen to Trap Manny's New Project 'In Trap We Trust' f/ A Boogie, Pop Smoke, and More

Trap Manny has released his new project 'In Trap We Trust,' and it features some high-profile guests including a posthumous appearance from Pop Smoke.

Joe Price1954 days ago

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