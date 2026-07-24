Through thick and thin, the competitive element of grime has been its lifeblood, but there’s more to Jammer than grime and Lord Of The Mics.James Keith
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Westside Gunn Wants to Executive Produce Next Jadakiss Album, Talks Ending 'Hitler Wears Hermes' Series
Following the drop of Side A of 'Sincerely Adolf,’ Westside Gunn stopped by Rap Life on Apple Music to reveal that he wants to work on an album with Jadakiss.Joe Price
Turbo details the birth of Lil Baby and Gunna's collaborative 'Drip Harder' album and explains how he became the project's executive producer.Grant Rindner
The Best Hip-Hop Producer Alive in 2021, The Alchemist, talks about his busy year, his illustrious career, and what he’s planning to do next.Andre Gee