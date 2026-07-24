Tommy Trash

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Maybe it was the Memorial Day Weekend, but we got inundated with a number of solid remixes over the three-day weekend. No complaints, as it looks like people were testing out some new flavors to help them get their party on. We've got everything from main room beasts to back room bangers, from big names to fresh upstarts. What we like to call a (re)mixed bag.
khrisd
Trust, we listened to more than "Get Lucky" this week. Well, we tried to anyways. There's actually been a lot of great tunes coming about, and no shortage of dope remixes. This week's kind of a mixed bag, but we go from the unknown to the well-known. From the darkest corner to the brightest heaven. And if you send us an unofficial remix of "Get Lucky," we'll block you.
khrisd

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Tommy Trash
Music

Premiere: Tommy Trash and Nick Catchdubs Drop "OMG" f/ Moosh & Twist

Tommy Trash links up with Nick Catchdubs for a heater called "OMG."

Khal3539 days ago
love like this
Music

Tommy Trash & Henry Fong ft. Faith Evans - "Love Like This"

It's time to once again consider Bad Boy Records as one of the greatest pools of talent in the history of modern music. As EDM and R&B prepare to coll

marcuskdowling4260 days ago
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Music

Tommy Trash to Kick Off Ministry Of Sound's New Compilation Mix Series, "Inspired"

Last year, the Ministry of Sound made headlines when they famously defended their worth against Spotify. The historic brand argued that their compilation and mix albums we're their own creative projects and thusly protected by copyright and owed royalties. Now this hasn't been totally resolved but the label continues to do what they do best in these mix albums. Now to recharge they are introducing a new series with the help of Tommy Trash, entitled Inspired.

jakel4543 days ago
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Music

Wolfgang Gartner & Tommy Trash - "Hounds Of Hell"

You have to love the Altered Beast nod in this video featuring a pair of brothers that turn into these wolf-like creatures. Leave it up to Wolfgang Gartner and Tommy Trash to go very literal with the video for their collaboration "Hounds of Hell." It's a pretty creepy video, but the premise and the way this was shot plays well off of that slight throwback appeal of the tune. Plus, we're so close to Halloween that the timing is perfect.

khrisd4662 days ago
kawsman
Music

Zedd, Calvin Harris, and A-Trak Nominated for 2013 MTV Video Music Awards

It's that time of year when MTV acknowledges the music videos that don't get nearly enough play on Music Television. That's right, the 2013 MTV Video

khrisd4756 days ago
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Music

Listen To Tommy Trash's EDCLV Set

Tommy Trash straight up trashed EDC Vegas this year. Don't worry if you weren't there, we weren't either but we have his set here in full glory. An ho

jakel4779 days ago
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Music

Destructo - "Higher (Tommy Trash Remix)"

Tommy Trash goes in. Like, any thing he touches turns into dancefloor mayhem. Destructo's "Higher" was already massive enough, but it's almost like Tommy has a button on his mixing console that says ELEVATE, allowing him to amplify anything he's working on into this hands-in-the-air anthem. Baby thought she'd gotten high enough, but Tommy shows you there's always further you can go. This cut is taken from Destructo's Higher EP, but Rolling Stone has it available for free download.

khrisd4804 days ago
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Music

A-Trak & Tommy Trash - "Tuna Melt"

We had briefly checked out the "behind the scenes" footage for this video the other day, but had no idea what all of these dominoes and things had to do with A-Trak and Tommy Trash's "Tuna Melt," but now it makes sense - sort of. In a wild combination of extreme dominoes and a Rube Goldberg machine, we get the picture. And it rocks. We kind of wish all domino exhibitions were soundtracked by killer tracks.

khrisd4846 days ago
Monkey See, Monkey Do
Music

Tommy Trash - "Monkey See Monkey Do (Tommy Trash Re-Edit)"

Australia's Tommy Trash is known for his hard-hitting electro, his uproarious party antics, and his flowing locks, not puppet master. But with the new

jakel4847 days ago
sunrise dyro remix
Music

The Aston Shuffle vs. Tommy Trash - "Sunrise (Dyro Remix)"

We had seen this one creeping on the Internets last week, but when we tried to grab it, the tune eluded our grasp. Today, Dyro has uploaded this exclusive preview of "Sunrise," and we're glad it's still around. Dyro's got a thing for turning up the heat when he's on the boards for a remix, and he's definitely amplified "Sunrise," taking it to new heights before crashing a huge melody on your heads. Big, big tune from one of 2013's brightest. Look for this one to touch down sometime in May.

khrisd4848 days ago
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Sub Focus ft. Alex Clare - "Endorphins (Tommy Trash Remix)"

Both versions of Sub Focus' "Endorphins" are smashing it, but upon hearing that Tommy Trash added his touch to this anthem, we're hoping the single for this one is going to be huge. This one premiered on Radio 1, and we're glad someone was recording, as Tommy turned this one into a huge, summer fresh anthem. Big melody, weighty kicks... this remix is all hands-in-the-air flavor. We're assuming this will be on the single's May release, but don't hold us to that.

khrisd4858 days ago
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Music

Download Bare's "BVRETRVP, Vol. 2"

A few months back, Bare started posted his first edition of BVRETRVP. As he explained to us, once he discovered trap, he really got engrossed in it, and started embracing it more. For volume 2 of his BVRETRVP series, he put out two original tracks, and a remix of Tommy Trash & Sebastian Ingrosso's "Reload." Dude's taking his huge dubstep sound and filtering it into trap mindstate, creating some huge, main room-ready destroyers.

khrisd4862 days ago
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Music

A-Trak & Tommy Trash - "Tuna Melt (Scattle 8Bit Cover)"

For the first episode of Potato's "Bitcrush," "Tuna Melt" by A-Trak & Tommy Trash (from A-Trak's Tuna Melt EP) gets the full 8-bit/chiptune remix by Scattle. We say "full" because they made a video that's straight out of the NES era. A real tuna melt gets made. It rocks. Enjoy!

khrisd4888 days ago
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Music

Skrillex, Diplo to Play "Dance (RED), Save Lives" Pre-Grammy Party in LA

RED is putting together a special, private Grammy pre-party in Los Angeles and have invited a number of talented DJs to perform, including Skrillex, Diplo, Kaskade, Nero, and Tommy Trash. Being that it's a RED event, they are looking to not only raise awareness about AIDS, but raise money to fight the deadly disease, and have set up a charity ticket auction to win one of the 20 sets of four tickets that have been made available. You can hit up their charitybuzz page to place your bids.

khrisd4916 days ago

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