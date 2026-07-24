Tommy Trash Speaks on "DANCE (RED)<sup>2</sup>," Collaborating, and Not Wanting to Make Another "Reload"
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Combining the collective forces of Coca-Cola's ubiquitous branding, the global popularity of electronic dance music and a need to raise awareness regamarcuskdowling
DAD always hear's the flack about the term "EDM." Just go through Twitter and check out how people react to even using the term "EDM." Spoiler alert:khrisd
Maybe it was the Memorial Day Weekend, but we got inundated with a number of solid remixes over the three-day weekend. No complaints, as it looks like people were testing out some new flavors to help them get their party on. We've got everything from main room beasts to back room bangers, from big names to fresh upstarts. What we like to call a (re)mixed bag.khrisd
Trust, we listened to more than "Get Lucky" this week. Well, we tried to anyways. There's actually been a lot of great tunes coming about, and no shortage of dope remixes. This week's kind of a mixed bag, but we go from the unknown to the well-known. From the darkest corner to the brightest heaven. And if you send us an unofficial remix of "Get Lucky," we'll block you.khrisd