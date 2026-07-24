Featured
We learned a lot about the futures of Nicolas Cage, Scarlett Johansson, and other Hollywood heavyweights.MattBarone
Pop Culture
TIFF: 8 Things We Learned About Jay Z, Odd Future, and Others Watching Ron Howard's "Made in America" Documentary
From Fruit Loops to "bang-bang music," Howard's backstage look at the Philly festival is revealing.MattBarone
Pop Culture
Permanent Midnight: Samuel L. Jackson, Kevin Smith, and More Bring the Creeps to TIFF's Midnight Madness
TIFF programmer Colin Geddes breaks down the insanity found in 2014's Midnight Madness and Vanguard sections.MattBarone
Night Raiders holds the distinction of being Canada’s biggest-budget Indigenous-made film to date. It has its eyes firmly on the country's rotten colonial past.Rick Mele