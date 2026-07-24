The managers and A&R execs behind artists such as Rebecca Garton, Tiana Major9, Scribz Riley, Tiana Blake and more tell us how R&B from the UK grew new wings.Jesse Bernard
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Even with the unprecedented times we’re living in due to COVID-19, the UK R&B/soul scene has shown no signs of slowing down. Meet the new kids on the block.Nathan Miller
The creators of CBC series 'Next Stop' talk breaking through the fences of a stifling Canadian media industry, Season 2, & how Toronto informs them as creators.Noel Ransome
Taina Williams clarified her relationship status with rapper G Herbo after online speculation that the new parents had ended their relationship.Joe Price