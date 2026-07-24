The managers and A&R execs behind artists such as Rebecca Garton, Tiana Major9, Scribz Riley, Tiana Blake and more tell us how R&B from the UK grew new wings.Jesse Bernard
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Even with the unprecedented times we’re living in due to COVID-19, the UK R&B/soul scene has shown no signs of slowing down. Meet the new kids on the block.Nathan Miller
As she gears up to release the remix edition of 'At Sixes And Sevens'—which features R&B acts from across the globe—we get to know all about Tiana Major9.Nicolas-Tyrell Scott
Did your favourite make the cut?Joseph JP Patterson