The Terminator

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t2 opening scene
Life

We Hear Warnings AI Could Destroy Earth. What Could Actually Happen?

Everyone from 'Terminator' director James Cameron to the CEO of OpenAI has expressed concerns about where AI may be taking us.

Trace William Cowen1087 days ago
term
Pop Culture

Here's the New 'Terminator: Dark Fate' Teaser Trailer

Linda Hamilton stars in the Tim Miller-directed 'Dark Fate,' out in November.

Trace William Cowen2626 days ago
Pop Culture

The Terminator Is Going to Be a Playable Character in WWE 2K16

Killer cyborg robots from the future aren't really that more crazy than The undertaker tbh.

Wil Jones4022 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Permanent Midnight: Getting Nasty With the Ultimate "Terminator"/"Fire in the Sky" Fan Film

Indulge in the sick DIY charms of Almost Human.

MattBarone4536 days ago

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