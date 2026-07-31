The O'my'S

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chance the rapper
Music

Chance the Rapper Joins Chicago Duo the O'My's for New Video "Idea"

Chicago duo the O'My's have just shared their new album, 'Tomorrow,' and featured on the record is bona fide Chi spokesperson Chance the Rapper. They've also got a video for the collab.

Joe Price2888 days ago
Music

Watch Nosaj Thing's "Cold Stares" Video f/ Chance The Rapper & The O'My's

Nosaj Thing shares a video for his Chance the Rapper and The O'My's-featuring "Cold Stares."

Jay Balfour3954 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Premiere: Listen to Odd Couple's "Me Time" f/ The O'My's, Kweku Collins and Jack Red

His LP, 'Chatterbox," drops later this month via Closed Sessions.

Lauren Nostro4081 days ago

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