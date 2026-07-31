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Latest Stories

WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E on Smackdown
Pop Culture

Black to the Future: WWE Superstar Big E Talks Animated Hip-Hop Sci-Fi Black History Series 'Our Heroes Rock!'

WWE Superstar and Intercontinental Champion Big E talks his animated series 'Our Heroes Rock!', representation in the WWE, and WrestleMania 37.

Khal1964 days ago
Soulja Boy
Sports

Fans React to Soulja Boy Beefing With WWE's Randy Orton

Soulja Boy s feuding with wrestling star Randy Orton after the rapper made some disparaging comments about the WWE and the difficulty of being a pro wrestler. 

Alex Galbraith1982 days ago
Xavier Woods Austin Creed
Sports

WWE Superstar Notches Guinness World Record for Gaming Channel

Xavier Woods' YouTube show, UpUpDownDown, just knabbed the Guinness World Record for Most Subscribed to Celebrity Video Gaming Channel. The show is currently has over 1.6 million subscribers.

Victoria L. Johnson2902 days ago
Open Late
Pop Culture

WWE Takeover With Sasha Banks, The New Day, Rusev, and Lana | Open Late With Peter Rosenberg

On this week's episode of 'Open Late,' host Peter Rosenberg has a candid conversation with Sasha Banks about her life and career.

edwinortiz2905 days ago
This is a photo of New Day.
Sports

The New Day Reacts to Hulk Hogan’s HOF Reinstatement

WWE superstar trio The New Day has made an official statement regarding the company's decision to reinstate Hulk Hogan into the WWE Hall of Fame following racist remarks that caused his contract to be terminated back in 2015.

Mike DeStefano2940 days ago
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Jimmy Fallon on the 'Tonight Show'
Pop Culture

Watch Triple H and the New Day Belt Out Boyz II Men's 'Motownphilly' and 'Moana' Cuts on 'Fallon'

WWE's wrestlers teamed up to lip-sync battle on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.'

Victoria L. Johnson3120 days ago
The New Day Sneaker Shopping
Sneakers

The New Day Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex

WWE Superstars The New Day go Sneaker Shopping with Joe La Puma at Flight Club in New York City and bring special guest Wale.

Matt Welty3236 days ago

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