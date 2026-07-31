Latest Stories
Black to the Future: WWE Superstar Big E Talks Animated Hip-Hop Sci-Fi Black History Series 'Our Heroes Rock!'
WWE Superstar and Intercontinental Champion Big E talks his animated series 'Our Heroes Rock!', representation in the WWE, and WrestleMania 37.
Fans React to Soulja Boy Beefing With WWE's Randy Orton
Soulja Boy s feuding with wrestling star Randy Orton after the rapper made some disparaging comments about the WWE and the difficulty of being a pro wrestler.
WWE Superstar Notches Guinness World Record for Gaming Channel
Xavier Woods' YouTube show, UpUpDownDown, just knabbed the Guinness World Record for Most Subscribed to Celebrity Video Gaming Channel. The show is currently has over 1.6 million subscribers.
WWE Takeover With Sasha Banks, The New Day, Rusev, and Lana | Open Late With Peter Rosenberg
On this week's episode of 'Open Late,' host Peter Rosenberg has a candid conversation with Sasha Banks about her life and career.
The New Day Reacts to Hulk Hogan’s HOF Reinstatement
WWE superstar trio The New Day has made an official statement regarding the company's decision to reinstate Hulk Hogan into the WWE Hall of Fame following racist remarks that caused his contract to be terminated back in 2015.
Watch Triple H and the New Day Belt Out Boyz II Men's 'Motownphilly' and 'Moana' Cuts on 'Fallon'
WWE's wrestlers teamed up to lip-sync battle on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.'
The New Day Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
WWE Superstars The New Day go Sneaker Shopping with Joe La Puma at Flight Club in New York City and bring special guest Wale.