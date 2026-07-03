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Sub Focus is one curious case within the dance music scene. Since 2003, he's been pretty much seen at the forefront of whatever sound he's provided. W
khrisd
So we've ran down days one and two of Electric Zoo 2013, and now we have to run down the third. This might be one of the more properly varied days, with some of the best in the EDM scene thrown up with some of the finest that are on the come-up. Varying styles, from trap to trance... you know how DAD does. Here are the 10 must-see acts from Day 3 of Electric Zoo 2013.
jakel

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Grandtheft
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Sub Focus ft. MNEK - "Close (Grandtheft Remix)"

It's hard to find anyone who's kind of blown up in the last year that has been as versatile about it as Grandtheft has been. This dude just continues

brenttactic4492 days ago
sftbt
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Sub Focus - "Turn Back Time"

Sub Focus' Torus turned heads primarily because he properly executed what he wanted to do, which was explore within the vast realm of "EDM" instead of

khrisd4589 days ago
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Sub Focus Announces Torus North American Tour for December 2013

Hopefully you U.S. dance music fans dug into Sub Focus' Torus. It's one of the better albums of the year, and marked the continued progression of Sub Focus' production. If you're a fan, or want to see what the buzz is about, you need to make sure you hit one of the stops on his forthcoming Torus North American tour, which will hit Denver, Toronto, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and many points in between. Delta Heavy will be supporting. Don't play yourself.

khrisd4648 days ago
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Stream Sub Focus' Show at the Roundhouse in London

If you're not bothered with catching up with the DJ Mag Top 100 DJs results or live stream, UKF has you covered. Right now, Sub Focus' show at the Round House in London is currently being streamed via live.ukf.com. We know you won't be disappointed.

khrisd4654 days ago
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Sub Focus Has Launched the First-Ever 3D Sampler for "Torus"

Leave it to electronic music acts to continuously push the boundaries on how their albums get rolled out. For the first time ever, a 3D sampler for an

khrisd4691 days ago
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Sub Focus Torus
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Here is the Tracklist for Sub Focus' "Torus" Album

It's wild to believe that it has been four years since Sub Focus dropped his debut, self-titled album on Ram. We'd already seen that he was destined f

khrisd4715 days ago
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Sub Focus ft. Kele - "Turn It Around"

Any of you out there waiting four years like we have can breathe easy; Sub Focus' forthcoming album, Torus, is set to be released on September 23. Ear

khrisd4743 days ago
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10 Remixes That are Better Than the Original

What's the science behind asking for a remix? Do artists ever hope that the remix doesn't get more exposure than their original? That has to be an awk

jakel4766 days ago
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The Best Mixes of the Week

Full plate here. We've got your moombahton, your unreleased drum & bass, your megaton dubstep, your journeys through bass music, your house and disco romps, your leftfield electronic music excursions, and much more. Varied menu here, just like DAD likes it.

khrisd4807 days ago
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Listen to Sub Focus' Guest Mix for MistaJam

Sub Focus recently released his "Endorphins" single to the world, so now is as good of a time as any to get in the mix for MistaJam. While he's not af

khrisd4812 days ago
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The 10 Best Flosstradamus Remixes

For the past six years, Flosstradamus has been a name that's helped define the crossing of genres and sounds in this Internet age. With the invention

khrisd4817 days ago
BROTW15
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The Best Remixes of the Week

Trust, we listened to more than "Get Lucky" this week. Well, we tried to anyways. There's actually been a lot of great tunes coming about, and no shortage of dope remixes. This week's kind of a mixed bag, but we go from the unknown to the well-known. From the darkest corner to the brightest heaven. And if you send us an unofficial remix of "Get Lucky," we'll block you.

khrisd4836 days ago
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The Best Remixes of the Week

What can we say? A solid batch of reworked tunes came across the DAD news desk this week, including a handful that you can actually purchase next week

androids4843 days ago
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Sub Focus ft. Alex Clare - "Endorphins (Sub Focus vs. Fred V & Grafix Remix)"

This weekend, we heard Tommy Trash's huge remix of "Endorphins" by Sub Focus, and today Sub Focus has posted an updated, alternate version of this one. We'd just known this as the "DnB Edit" of "Endorphins," but now that we know it was Sub Focus linking up with Hospital boys Fred V and Grafix? Wow. It's just as amazing as when we first heard it, with the drumstep flavor at the second drop; it's just a huge remix of an already-huge tune. Should smash when this one drops on May 21.

khrisd4848 days ago

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