Subscape

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Latest Stories

AWE
Music

Subscape - "I Would Have Loved You (AWE Remix)"

I wish it was every day I had something this sick hit my inbox. Sure we get high quality content fairly on the reg as we really try to push that envel

brenttactic4342 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

The Best Mixes of the Week

You have to love this week's selection. Gone are the massive, obvious dancefloor bangers. In with the leftfield freaks. From twerk and drum & bass to dubstep, bass-driven house, and Jersey club, we're killing it with the alt sounds this week. Test us, you can't best us.

khrisd4688 days ago
Subscape MYSTYLE003 cover
Music

Subscape - "Think About You"

When we spoke about Dub Police showcasing the diversity within the dubstep scene, tracks like "Think About You" from Subscape were the reason why. Eag

khrisd4865 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

An EDM Tribute to The Notorious B.I.G.

Yes, The Notorious B.I.G. was a great story teller and technically he was nice (you don't get that far with out that), but the thing that made Biggie

jakel4878 days ago

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