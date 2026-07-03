Starred Up

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Pop Culture

Interview: "Starred Up" Star Jack O'Connell is Built for This

The budding British actor discusses "Starred Up," his troublemaking past, and Angelina Jolie's "Unbroken."

Tara Aquino4341 days ago
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Pop Culture

A New Benchmark for Prison-Set Dramas, "Starred Up" is a Shoe-In for All 'Best Movies of 2014' Lists

Jack O'Connell's ferocious performance anchors the exceptional British prison drama "Starred Up."

David Ehrlich4342 days ago
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Pop Culture

A Prison Slang Glossary, Courtesy of "Starred Up"

Wanna talk like a British inmate? Well good—here's a prison slang glossary from "Starred Up."

Andrew Gruttadaro4347 days ago

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