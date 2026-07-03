Latest Stories
'Bond 25' Might Not Get Released Until 2020 Because of Danny Boyle Exit
'Bond 25' might get pushed back to a later release date as producers work on hiring a new director following Danny Boyle's exit from the film. The split happened because of “creative differences.”
Danny Boyle Will No Longer Direct 'Bond 25'
Danny Boyle won't be directing 'Bond 25.' Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli, and Daniel Craig announced that the director left because of "creative differences."
'James Bond' Assistant Director Sues for $3.5 Million Over 'Spectre' Car Accident
An assistant director on 'Spectre' is suing the production company for $3.5 million for getting seriously injured on set.
James Bond's 'Spectre' Aston Martin Sells for $3.5 Million
That's a whole lot of cash.
James Bond's 'Spectre' Takes a Hit From Charlie Brown at the Box Office
James Bond's "Spectre" couldn't completely shake Charlie Brown and the gang.
'Spectre' Review: It Me, James Bond
'Spectre' is a sad ending for Daniel Craig's Bond.
Breaking Bond: 'Spectre's' Stephanie Sigman
From playing the most mysterious Bond girl in 'Spectre' to the mistress of a drug lord in Netflix's 'Narcos,' this Mexican actress is dangerously charming.
PROMO: Check Out 007-Worthy Freestyle Verses Inspired by the New Bond Film 'Spectre'
Listen to “The 'Spectre' Cypher,” three Bond-inspired freestyle verses from three up-and-coming NYC rappers.