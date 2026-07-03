SoleSavy is aiming to cultivate a community of sneaker lovers and fight the reselling industry, but is its membership worth it? We tried it to find out.Mike DeStefano
Featured
Anna talks about SoleSavy’s approach to creating a space for women and why they need their own exclusive community in order to grow within sneaker culture.Kassandra Guagliardi
Pop Culture
ComplexCon Long Beach 2019's Community Week Kicks Off With Hav A Sole's 'No Soles Left Behind' Event
Complex Community Week kicks off in Long Beach with the help of Hav A Sole, Foot Locker, Karrueche, Roddy Ricch, and Qias Omar.Khal
Sneakers
Hottest Sneaker Drops in Canada: Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low, New Balance Kawhi 2, and More
In this episode of Northern Soles, Andy Dang unveils the hottest sneaker drops of July, from the Travis Scott Jordan 1 Low to the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1.Andy Dang