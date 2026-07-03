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Latest Stories

Kevin Durant Nike KD 9 Elite Yellow/Black PE Thumb
Sneakers

#SoleWatch: Kevin Durant Is Already Dunking in the Nike KD 9 Elite

Kevin Durant is already back dunking in a new Nike KD 9 Elite colorway.

Brandon Richard3396 days ago
Sole Collector marketplace
Sneakers

Sole Collector Partners With Slang For New Marketplace

Sole Collector re-launches their new online marketplace with Slang.

Mike DeStefano3443 days ago
Sole Decade This Is My Life Part 2
Sneakers

Sole Decade // Video: 'This Is My Life' with Steve Mullholand - Part 2

In Part 2 of This is My Life, Steve details the making of Sole Collector's first two collaborations and what they mean to our sneaker community.

Sole Collector4629 days ago
Sole Decade This Is My Life Part 1
Sneakers

Sole Decade // Video: 'This Is My Life' with Steve Mullholand - Part 1

Celebrating Sole Decade, Steve Mullholand tells us his story of how he started Sole Collector ten years ago and what went into creating the first print issue.

Sole Collector4635 days ago

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