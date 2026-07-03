Sole-Origins

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Sole Origins Series Trailer
Sneakers

You Can Now Stream ‘Sole Origins’ on IMDb TV

Season 1 & 2 of Complex's captivating docu-series, Sole Origins, which tells the untold stories of iconic sneakers, is now streaming on Amazon's IMDb TV.

Brandon Constantine2067 days ago
Los Angeles' Sneaker Rise in Skateboarding Culture | Sole Origins
Sneakers

Los Angeles' Sneaker Rise in Skateboarding Culture | Sole Origins

Professional skateboarders, Eric Koston and Paul Rodriguez breakdown the history of skate and sneaker culture.

Complex2815 days ago
Paris Brings High Fashion to Sneaker Culture | Sole Origins
Sneakers

Paris Brings High Fashion to Sneaker Culture | Sole Origins

Sole Origins heads to Paris to find out how street culture and high fashion helped shape the sneaker landscape in the City of Lights. Interviews with Collette founder, Sarah Andelman, fashion blogger Ugly Mely and the founders of Quai 54.

Complex2816 days ago
Sole Origins: NYC
Sneakers

Sole Origins: NYC

On the first episode of Complex’s newest docu-series, Sole Origins, sneaker legends including DJ Clark Kent, Joe La Puma, Jeff Staple and Va$htie uncover their stories behind the most influential sneakers of NYC.

Complex2822 days ago
Sole Origins Series Trailer
Sneakers

Sole Origins Series Trailer

Sole Origins is Complex's newest docu-series that will uncover the untold stories of the most elusive sneakers from NYC, Tokyo, Paris and Los Angeles. Interviews with Joe La Puma, Clark Kent, Ugly Mely, Hirofumi Kojima and Eric Koston.

Complex2823 days ago
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