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Amani James

Joined June 2023 | 4 posts
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Latest Stories

Sole Collector Merch

New Sole Collector Merch Is Available Now

Save 20% with a special code on new Sole Collector merch.

Amani James3577 days ago
Nike Hyperdunk OG

What You Can Get For an Extra 25% Off at Nike Right Now

These sneakers are must-cops for Nike's most recent clearance sale.

Amani James3587 days ago
Air Jordan Retro High OG

You Can Get Air Jordans for an Extra 25% Off Clearance Now

What Air Jordans can you cop during the Nike sale?

Amani James3590 days ago
Nike Air Penny ll

What You Can Get For an Extra 20% Off at Nikestore Right Now

Here's our favorite sneakers from Nike's Extrra 20% off Clearance

Amani James3608 days ago

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