Watch Less Podcast

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Charm City Kings Jahi Di'Allo Winston
Pop Culture

The Crown Belongs to ‘Charm City Kings’

Charm City Kings star Jahi Di'Allo Winston breaks down everything from working with Meek Mill & Baltimore's bike culture to his love of Kendrick Lamar & Gambino

Austin Williams2116 days ago
Watch Less logo
Pop Culture

'Charm City Kings' Star Jahi Di'Allo Winston is the Future | Watch Less, Episode 52

Jahi Di'Allo Winston, who stars opposite Meek Mill in 'Charm City Kings' (which hits HBO Max on October 8), sits down with the Watch Less podcast.

Complex2118 days ago
Watch Less logo
Pop Culture

The End's Not Near, It's Here | Watch Less, Episode 51

The Summer Man's season finale.

Khal2125 days ago
Watch Less logo
Pop Culture

Channel Surfing with Dulce Sloan | Watch Less Episode 50

'That Blackass Show' host and 'Daily Show' correspondent Dulce Sloan drops by the Watch Less podcast to talk movies, TV and her stand-up career.

Complex2132 days ago
Watch Less logo
Pop Culture

'Lovecraft Country' Catch-Up | Watch Less, Ep. 49

Frazier and Khal finally got a chance to talk about the first half of HBO's 'Lovecraft Country'. This one is for the 'Lovecraft' stans.

Complex2139 days ago
Advertisement
Watch Less logo
Pop Culture

'Ted Lasso' Star Brett Goldstein on the Show's Emotional Beats and Creating AMC's 'Soulmates' | Watch Less Ep. 48

'Ted Lasso' star Brett Goldstein talks working during the pandemic, creating the upcoming AMC series 'Soulmates', and his podcast.

Complex2146 days ago
Watch Less logo
Pop Culture

'Power' Moves With Series Creator Courtney Kemp | Watch Less Episode 47

Courtney Kemp, creator of Starz's 'Power', joins Watch Less to talk 'Power Book II: Ghost', her favorite MCU films, and why you're wrong about Tariq.

Complex2151 days ago
Watch Less logo
Pop Culture

Days of X-Men Past | Listen to Watch Less, Episode 46

On this week's edition of Watch Less, Frazier and khal look back at the X-Men Cinematic Universe and how Disney could reimagine it.

Complex2153 days ago
Watch Less logo
Pop Culture

David Arquette Champions New Pro Wrestling Doc, 'Scream 5' | Watch Less, Episode 45

David Arquette talks new documentary ' You Cnnot Kill David Arquette', 'Scream 5', and much more during a recent interview

Complex2160 days ago
Watch Less logo
Pop Culture

‘Lovecraft Country’ Star Jonathan Majors on His Process and Making Sure We Show Up | Watch Less Ep. 44

'Lovecraft Country' star Jonathan Majors joins the Watch Less podcast to talk horror, his process, and making sure his family shows up.

Complex2162 days ago
Advertisement
Watch Less logo
Pop Culture

'Sneakerheads' Star Allen Maldonado is #1 on the Call Sheet | Watch Less, Episode 43

Allen Maldonado joins Watch Less to talk his working relationship with Kenya Barris, training to portray a wrestler, and Netflix's 'Sneakerheads'.

Complex2167 days ago
Watch Less logo
Pop Culture

How HBO's 'Lovecraft Country' Marries Horror and the Black Exprience | Watch Less, Episode 42

On this week's edition of Watch Less, Frazier and khal preview HBO's 'Lovecraft Country', which premieres on Sunday, August 16.

Complex2174 days ago
Watch Less logo
Pop Culture

Summer Horrorfest: 'The Rental', 'You Should Have Left' and 'The Relic' | Listen to Watch Less, Episode 41

Horror is owning the summer box office right now, so Frazier and khal discuss recent horror releases on Watch Less.

Complex2181 days ago
Watch Less logo
Pop Culture

Yassir Lester on Jersey Mike's Spoof, Critiquing Black Creativity, and the '#blackAF' Backlash | Watch Less Ep. 40

Writer-actor-comedian Yassir Lester talks working on 'Black Monday', the #blackAF backlash, and much, much more.

Complex2188 days ago
Watch Less logo
Pop Culture

Cruel Summer: Moviegoing Memories During a Season of No Blockbusters | Listen to Watch Less, Episode 39

COVID-19 has all but destroyed the box office, including delaying 'Tenet' indefinitely. This week, Watch Less looks back at the joy of summer moviegoing.

Complex2195 days ago
Advertisement
Watch Less logo
Pop Culture

The Best Movies of 2020: Midyear of a Mid Year | Listen to Watch Less, Episode 38

This week, khal and Frazier explain why there wasn't a Best Movies of 2020 (so far) feature this summer while running now their best (and worst) movie picks.

Complex2202 days ago
complex watch less
Pop Culture

Director Karena Evans on Moving to Television, Working on 'P-Valley' and 'Snowfall' | Watch Less Ep. 37

Karena Evans talks moving from directing music videos to the worlds of TV and film on the latest episode of Complex's Watch Less.

Complex2209 days ago
Giancarlo Esposito
Pop Culture

Giancarlo Esposito Talks Revisiting and Saying Goodbye to His 'Breaking Bad' Character Gus Fring

On the latest episode of Complex's Watch Less, actor Gianrcarlo Esposito spoke about what it was like to revisit his iconic 'Breaking Bad' character Gus Fring.

Joe Price2215 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App