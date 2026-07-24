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The Crown Belongs to ‘Charm City Kings’
Charm City Kings star Jahi Di'Allo Winston breaks down everything from working with Meek Mill & Baltimore's bike culture to his love of Kendrick Lamar & Gambino
'Charm City Kings' Star Jahi Di'Allo Winston is the Future | Watch Less, Episode 52
Jahi Di'Allo Winston, who stars opposite Meek Mill in 'Charm City Kings' (which hits HBO Max on October 8), sits down with the Watch Less podcast.
The End's Not Near, It's Here | Watch Less, Episode 51
The Summer Man's season finale.
Channel Surfing with Dulce Sloan | Watch Less Episode 50
'That Blackass Show' host and 'Daily Show' correspondent Dulce Sloan drops by the Watch Less podcast to talk movies, TV and her stand-up career.
'Lovecraft Country' Catch-Up | Watch Less, Ep. 49
Frazier and Khal finally got a chance to talk about the first half of HBO's 'Lovecraft Country'. This one is for the 'Lovecraft' stans.
'Ted Lasso' Star Brett Goldstein on the Show's Emotional Beats and Creating AMC's 'Soulmates' | Watch Less Ep. 48
'Ted Lasso' star Brett Goldstein talks working during the pandemic, creating the upcoming AMC series 'Soulmates', and his podcast.
'Power' Moves With Series Creator Courtney Kemp | Watch Less Episode 47
Courtney Kemp, creator of Starz's 'Power', joins Watch Less to talk 'Power Book II: Ghost', her favorite MCU films, and why you're wrong about Tariq.
Days of X-Men Past | Listen to Watch Less, Episode 46
On this week's edition of Watch Less, Frazier and khal look back at the X-Men Cinematic Universe and how Disney could reimagine it.
David Arquette Champions New Pro Wrestling Doc, 'Scream 5' | Watch Less, Episode 45
David Arquette talks new documentary ' You Cnnot Kill David Arquette', 'Scream 5', and much more during a recent interview
‘Lovecraft Country’ Star Jonathan Majors on His Process and Making Sure We Show Up | Watch Less Ep. 44
'Lovecraft Country' star Jonathan Majors joins the Watch Less podcast to talk horror, his process, and making sure his family shows up.
'Sneakerheads' Star Allen Maldonado is #1 on the Call Sheet | Watch Less, Episode 43
Allen Maldonado joins Watch Less to talk his working relationship with Kenya Barris, training to portray a wrestler, and Netflix's 'Sneakerheads'.
How HBO's 'Lovecraft Country' Marries Horror and the Black Exprience | Watch Less, Episode 42
On this week's edition of Watch Less, Frazier and khal preview HBO's 'Lovecraft Country', which premieres on Sunday, August 16.
Summer Horrorfest: 'The Rental', 'You Should Have Left' and 'The Relic' | Listen to Watch Less, Episode 41
Horror is owning the summer box office right now, so Frazier and khal discuss recent horror releases on Watch Less.
Yassir Lester on Jersey Mike's Spoof, Critiquing Black Creativity, and the '#blackAF' Backlash | Watch Less Ep. 40
Writer-actor-comedian Yassir Lester talks working on 'Black Monday', the #blackAF backlash, and much, much more.
Cruel Summer: Moviegoing Memories During a Season of No Blockbusters | Listen to Watch Less, Episode 39
COVID-19 has all but destroyed the box office, including delaying 'Tenet' indefinitely. This week, Watch Less looks back at the joy of summer moviegoing.
The Best Movies of 2020: Midyear of a Mid Year | Listen to Watch Less, Episode 38
This week, khal and Frazier explain why there wasn't a Best Movies of 2020 (so far) feature this summer while running now their best (and worst) movie picks.
Director Karena Evans on Moving to Television, Working on 'P-Valley' and 'Snowfall' | Watch Less Ep. 37
Karena Evans talks moving from directing music videos to the worlds of TV and film on the latest episode of Complex's Watch Less.
Giancarlo Esposito Talks Revisiting and Saying Goodbye to His 'Breaking Bad' Character Gus Fring
On the latest episode of Complex's Watch Less, actor Gianrcarlo Esposito spoke about what it was like to revisit his iconic 'Breaking Bad' character Gus Fring.