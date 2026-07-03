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Latest Stories
Music
Your Favorite Artists Name Their Favorite Songs of 2015 (Part Three)
Here's what Junglepussy, Ty Dolla $ign and more couldn't stop playing this year.
Lauren Nostro3859 days ago
Music
Stream and Download Slug Christ's 'God Is Under The Porch Where The Dog Died' (Prod. By Purpdogg)
It's wavy.
Eric Diep3995 days ago
Music
Watch Slug Christ's Christlike New Video For "Hokay Hokay Hokay"
Lest we forget, Slug is God and so are you — though the video for "Hokay Hokay Hokay" gives laptop life a holy homage.
Trace William Cowen4051 days ago
Music
Premiere: Listen to Slug Christ's 'The Crucifixion of Rapper Extraordinaire, Slug Christ' Album
The ascendant one drops what he calls his best work yet.
Alexander Russell4091 days ago