Skateboard Shop

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Latest Stories

A stylish clothing store interior with colorful apparel on racks, skateboards on the wall, and a central display area with bags.
Style

Palace Skateboards Store Security Guard Wounded by Alleged Line-Cutter

A security guard for the SoHo store was hurt after confronting a man who reportedly tried to skip the line.

Alex Ocho117 days ago
Hermes boutique
Style

Would You Cop These $3,000 Hermès Skateboards?

The skateboards and longboards will drop next month.

Joshua Espinoza3256 days ago

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