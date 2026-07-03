Our pick of the best mixes from the last 7 days.James Keith
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From Drake and his new album 'Iceman' to Jay-Z—who is celebrating 30 years of 'Reasonable Doubt' at Yankee Stadium this summer—we ranked the hottest rappers right now.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Gucci Mane just released a song called "Crash Dummy" allegedly detailing the Pooh Shiesty assault. Here is a timeline of the two rappers' relationship.Will Schube
With no hook and over five minutes of rapping, Pooh Shiesty’s "FDO" has become one of the surprising hit songs of 2026. Here is the story of how the song came about.Dimas Sanfiorenzo