Shelley

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Latest Stories

Album artwork for DRAM what had happened was
Music

DRAM Shares New Album 'What Had Happened Was...' f/ BJ the Chicago Kid

DRAM has dropped off his latest album 'What Had Happened Was...' featuring BJ the Chicago Kid and arriving courtesy of his new indie label WAVER Records.

tara mahadevan1346 days ago
Westside Boogie's "Aight"
Music

Westside Boogie Connects With Shelley FKA DRAM for New Video and Single "Aight"

As he gears up to release his sophomore album, Westside Boogie linked with Shelley FKA DRAM for his new single "Aight," which also received visuals.

Brad Callas1547 days ago
Complex's Best Albums of 2021 list.
Music

The Best Albums of 2021

Here are Complex's picks for the best albums of 2021, ranging from Hip-Hop and R&amp;B to Pop. Find out which if your favorite project is the top album of the year.

Eric Skelton1689 days ago
Shelley Show
Music

The Power of a Name Change

In 2021, we've seen how powerful name changes can be when artists execute correctly. Shelley FKA DRAM explains how he pulled it off at a pivotal career moment.

Jessica Mckinney1831 days ago

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