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DRAM Shares New Album 'What Had Happened Was...' f/ BJ the Chicago Kid
DRAM has dropped off his latest album 'What Had Happened Was...' featuring BJ the Chicago Kid and arriving courtesy of his new indie label WAVER Records.
Westside Boogie Connects With Shelley FKA DRAM for New Video and Single "Aight"
As he gears up to release his sophomore album, Westside Boogie linked with Shelley FKA DRAM for his new single "Aight," which also received visuals.
The Best Albums of 2021
Here are Complex's picks for the best albums of 2021, ranging from Hip-Hop and R&B to Pop. Find out which if your favorite project is the top album of the year.
The Power of a Name Change
In 2021, we've seen how powerful name changes can be when artists execute correctly. Shelley FKA DRAM explains how he pulled it off at a pivotal career moment.