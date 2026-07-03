Shawty Pimp

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Music

Premiere: Stream Shawty Pimp's "Comin' Real Wit It" Album

Shawty Pimp's debut album gets remastered and released via L.A. Club Resource.

Brian Padilla4258 days ago

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