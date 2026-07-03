Latest Stories
Florida Woman Sues SeaWorld After Claiming a Duck 'Knocked Her Unconscious' on Her Visit
Hillary Martin of Orange County, FL, says a duck at SeaWorld knocked her unconscious and left her with ‘permanent damage.’
Waka Flocka Performs “Not Like Us” and “Nokia”: ‘Kendrick Won, But I’m Still a Drake Fan'
Waka previously said he wouldn't "pick a side" at the height of Drake and Kendrick's feud last summer.
SeaWorld Visitors Stuck on Ride for Hours Due to 'Significant Wind'
16 people were stranded for up to four hours after an amusement ride at SeaWorld San Diego stopped working.
SeaWorld Announces It Will End Its Killer Whale Shows
SeaWorld is going to rebrand its killer whale program as an "informative" experience.
Steve-O Proves He's Still Got It, Gets Arrested During SeaWorld Protest in Los Angeles
Steve-O continues his #SeaWorldSucks campaign with an arrest in Los Angeles. All hail Steve-O, protector of orcas.
Steve-O Might Face Criminal Charges For Pranking SeaWorld
Steve-O Might Face Charges For Pranking SeaWorld by altering a highway sign.