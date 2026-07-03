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Latest Stories

Florida Woman Sues SeaWorld After Claiming a Duck 'Knocked Her Unconscious' on Her Visit
Life

Florida Woman Sues SeaWorld After Claiming a Duck 'Knocked Her Unconscious' on Her Visit

Hillary Martin of Orange County, FL, says a duck at SeaWorld knocked her unconscious and left her with ‘permanent damage.’

Bernadette Giacomazzo260 days ago
Waka Flocka with long dreadlocks and a black shirt stands outdoors, with greenery and a white structure in the background.
Music

Waka Flocka Performs “Not Like Us” and “Nokia”: ‘Kendrick Won, But I’m Still a Drake Fan'

Waka previously said he wouldn't "pick a side" at the height of Drake and Kendrick's feud last summer.

Alex Ocho351 days ago
A SeaWorld San Diego worker
Life

SeaWorld Visitors Stuck on Ride for Hours Due to 'Significant Wind'

16 people were stranded for up to four hours after an amusement ride at SeaWorld San Diego stopped working.

Gavin Evans2705 days ago
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Pop Culture

SeaWorld Announces It Will End Its Killer Whale Shows

SeaWorld is going to rebrand its killer whale program as an "informative" experience.

Catie Keck3902 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Steve-O Proves He's Still Got It, Gets Arrested During SeaWorld Protest in Los Angeles

Steve-O continues his #SeaWorldSucks campaign with an arrest in Los Angeles. All hail Steve-O, protector of orcas.

Trace William Cowen3993 days ago
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Pop Culture

Steve-O Might Face Criminal Charges For Pranking SeaWorld

Steve-O Might Face Charges For Pranking SeaWorld by altering a highway sign.

Christopher Spata4346 days ago

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