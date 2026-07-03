SCOTUS

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Donald Trump
Life

17 States Join Texas Lawsuit Seeking to Overturn Election Results

Texas has the backing of a raft of Republican attorneys general in their lawsuit hoping to nullify the results in several swing states.

Alex Galbraith2046 days ago
Donald Trump delivers a speech.
Life

Donald Trump Says Anyone Who Burns the Flag Should Lose Their Citizenship or Spend a Year in Jail

Donald Trump suggests that people who make the decision to burn the U.S. flag should lose their citizenship or spend a year in jail.

MacMcCannTX3517 days ago
Not Available Lead
Life

Kim Kardashian Gets Name-Dropped During Supreme Court Case

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer used Kim Kardashian's robbery for an analogy in a court case.

MacMcCannTX3573 days ago
Not Available Lead
Life

SCOTUS Strikes Down Texas Abortion Restrictions in Historic Ruling

In a historic ruling Monday morning, SCOTUS declared the Texas Abortion law, HB2, to be unconstitutional.

Elizabeth King3672 days ago

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