Texas Republican Slammed for Mention of Racial Segregation Ruling in Response to Supreme Court’s Abortion Decision
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John Cornyn, a Republican Senator from Texas, mentioned Plessy v. Ferguson and Brown v. Board of Education in response to a statement from President Obama.Trace William Cowen
Major figures including the Obamas and AOC spoke out against the Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, allowing states to outlaw abortion.Joe Price
Clarence Thomas, widely considered a conservative, shared his comments while presiding over a case focused on a state-licensed cannabis business.Trace William Cowen
The Supreme Court has cleared the path for New York prosecutors to obtain the former president's tax returns, which he has tried to conceal for years.Joshua Espinoza