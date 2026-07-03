Featured
From 'Howdy Doody' to 'Saw'—here are just a few of the clowns that'll be in your nightmares.John Flynn
On Monday DJ Envy called Kanye West a clown on the 'Breakfast Club.' Now the co-host has explained his stance on the 'Donda'-creator's spectacle.tara mahadevan
Pop Culture
Former Superman Actor Dean Cain Clowned for Bashing New ‘Captain America’ Comic's ‘Wokeness and Anti-Americanism’
Former 'Lois & Clark' actor Dean Cain criticized Marvel over a new 'Captain America' comic in which the hero loses faith in the American dream.Joe Price
Examining national panic, #ClownLivesMatter, and the social function of clowns.Sara David