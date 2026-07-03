Scary Clowns

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Latest Stories

Three people in Halloween costumes, including a clown, a scarecrow, and a ghost, walk down a residential street at night.
Life

Doorbell Camera Video Shows Trio in Halloween Masks Threatening to Break In, Police Investigating

One of the individuals wore a scary clown mask, while another appeared to be wearing a Michael Myers costume.

Joe Price270 days ago
Kid Cudi on Late Night with Seth Meyers
Music

Kid Cudi Talks About Introducing Daughter to Horror Movies When She Was 8

Ahead of the release of Ti West's slasher 'X' on Friday, Kid Cudi stopped by 'Seth Meyers' to talk about why he loves watching horror with his daughter.

Joe Price1584 days ago
wow
Pop Culture

'It: Chapter Two' Star Bill Skarsgård Gives Stephen Colbert a Pennywise Smile Tutorial

'It: Chapter Two,' a wholesome faith-based film perfect for the entire family, is in theaters now.

Trace William Cowen2502 days ago

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