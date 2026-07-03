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Classroom Desk
Life

Florida Teacher in Hot Water After Putting N-Word on Elementary School Spelling Sheet

A Florida teacher sent students home with homework that included the n-word, and parents are not happy.

Victoria L. Johnson3093 days ago
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Pop Culture

George Zimmerman's Bond Set at $1 Million

Breaking news.

Julian Kimble5125 days ago
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Pop Culture

George Zimmerman Returns to Prison

Breaking news.

Julian Kimble5157 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Evidence Released in Trayvon Martin Case

The latest developments.

Julian Kimble5173 days ago
Pop Culture

The FBI May Charge George Zimmerman with a Hate Crime

The latest developments.

Julian Kimble5175 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

George Zimmerman Has a New Website

Because everyone needs a social media presence.

Julian Kimble5190 days ago

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