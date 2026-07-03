Latest Stories
Sacha Jenkins’ Long, Storied Ego Trip
The late, great cultural ambassador was a master of many mediums. But it’s his work on one of hip-hop’s greatest publications that indelibly shaped the future of rap media.
Influential Hip Hop Journalist Sacha Jenkins Dead at 54
Jenkins passed away due to complications from multiple system atrophy.
Watch the First Trailer for Nas and Sacha Jenkins' 'Hip Hop 50' Programming Series
The three-year programming initiative celebrates the 50-year anniversary of hip-hop through full-length documentary films, unscripted shows, and podcasts.
RZA and Sacha Jenkins on the New Wu-Tang Documentary: ‘There’s a Lot of Uncomfortable Parts’
The new documentary 'Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men' captures the true story of the Wu. Complex spoke with RZA, director Sacha Jenkins, and other Wu members.
Wu-Tang at Sundance: An American History
How the Wu-Tang Clan documentary 'Of Mics and Men' became the modern classic we need.