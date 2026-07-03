Sacha Jenkins

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A person sits with a guitar, talking on the phone. Another person smiles beneath a "Graffiti is Vandalism" sign in a subway.
Music

Sacha Jenkins’ Long, Storied Ego Trip

The late, great cultural ambassador was a master of many mediums. But it’s his work on one of hip-hop’s greatest publications that indelibly shaped the future of rap media.

Abe Beame329 days ago
A man with glasses and a beard stands in front of a pink backdrop at the IDA Documentary Awards.
Music

Influential Hip Hop Journalist Sacha Jenkins Dead at 54

Jenkins passed away due to complications from multiple system atrophy.

Mark Elibert418 days ago
Hip Hop 50
Music

Watch the First Trailer for Nas and Sacha Jenkins' 'Hip Hop 50' Programming Series

The three-year programming initiative celebrates the 50-year anniversary of hip-hop through full-length documentary films, unscripted shows, and podcasts.

Joshua Espinoza1884 days ago
whole group rsz
Music

RZA and Sacha Jenkins on the New Wu-Tang Documentary: ‘There’s a Lot of Uncomfortable Parts’

The new documentary 'Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men' captures the true story of the Wu. Complex spoke with RZA, director Sacha Jenkins, and other Wu members.

Shawn Setaro2628 days ago
Wu Tang Clan and programmer Adam Montgomery at Sundance Film Festival 2019
Pop Culture

Wu-Tang at Sundance: An American History

How the Wu-Tang Clan documentary 'Of Mics and Men' became the modern classic we need.

Lauren Steele2716 days ago
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