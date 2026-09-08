Lauren Steele
Growing up on a farm in Kirksville, Mo., I learned to put my all into everything from a young age. Those days on the farm cultivated the lifestyle that I lead today as a writer, journalist and athlete whose dedication to words matches my passion for running and curiosity of life. Not only do I write about fitness, but I also live the lifestyle as well. I hold modeling contracts with Sports+Lifestyle agency in LA and Portland and Naturally Fit Agency in Austin.
Joined September 2014 | 3 posts