S-Type

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Trust, we listened to more than "Get Lucky" this week. Well, we tried to anyways. There's actually been a lot of great tunes coming about, and no shortage of dope remixes. This week's kind of a mixed bag, but we go from the unknown to the well-known. From the darkest corner to the brightest heaven. And if you send us an unofficial remix of "Get Lucky," we'll block you.
khrisd

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S Type
Music

S-Type Celebrates 'S-Type Beat' EP With Exclusive New Mix

S-Type, hot off his latest LuckyMe release 'S-Type Beat' drops a fresh new mix featuring material from Baauer, Lizzo, Jubilee, Hudson Mohawke, and many more.

Khal2492 days ago
S Type (credit: Martyn Flyn)
Music

Premiere: S-Type Shares Surreal "Waiting" Video Inspired By Photographer Si Wachsmann

S-Type-Beat is released on 12" vinyl and digital on September 18 via LuckyMe.

James Keith2500 days ago
Music

Interview: S-Type Talks Stepping Out Of His Comfort Zone, Fashion Via Astrid Andersen & The Value Of Collaboration

"I like to make a connection with people, make that bond, and show what I'm really all about..."

James Keith4175 days ago
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Music

S-Type - "Rosario"

Remeber when it was like two years ago, and no one knew about S-Type until the beautiful "Billboard" was dropped in Rustie's Essential mix? Since then

khrisd4406 days ago
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Music

Stream the Dog Blood "Middle Finger, Pt. 2" Remix EP

Earlier this month, we geeked over DJ Sliink's preview of his remix of Dog Blood's "Shred Or Die." It was just massive. We had no idea when it was set

khrisd4522 days ago
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Music

Download Folie Douce's "Cold Confessions" Compilation

So much great music coming out today I had to eat lunch at my desk at DAD offices. Folie Douce are a Belgium-based collective and record label responsible for releases by bass music wonders such as Obey City, Ryan Hemsworth, DJ Paypal, S-Type, HYDRABADD, and more.

walmerc4546 days ago
S type
Music

Lianne La Havas - "Elusive (S-Type Remix)"

This guy just doesn't have the shine he should have, plain and simple. The recording artist known professionally as S-Type has been putting his own co

jakel4650 days ago
stype
Music

S-Type - "Dyena"

Now this is amazing. In conjunction with FACT, LuckyMe's S-Type spoke about his journey, from being a kid and learning how to create music to hitting

khrisd4858 days ago
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Music

Listen to S-Type's Mix for the LuckyMe Daily Dose Series

Like Lunice before him, S-Type stepped up for the LuckyMe series of Daily Dose mixes on MistaJam's BBC Radio 1Xtra show. Throughout this 56-minute trek, S-Type touches on a number of his own productions, alongside beats from Lunice, Obey City, Djemba Djemba, and others, while getting into a grip of hip-hop tracks, among other bits. Perfect pre-game music right here.

khrisd4884 days ago
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