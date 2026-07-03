runway debut

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Clavicular Brought a Very Special Guest to His Paris Fashion Week Runway Walk
Pop Culture

Clavicular Made His Paris Fashion Week Debut After Linking Up With a Major Creator

Braden ‘Clavicular’ Peters landed a major 424 runway moment after a buzzy Paris outing with Sophie Rain.

Bernadette Giacomazzo23 days ago
(L-R) Fakemink and Nettspend.
Style

Fakemink and Nettspend Walk for Demna's First Gucci Runway Show in Milan

"I want Gucci to be a feeling," Demna said of the ambition behind the Milan show.

Trace William Cowen140 days ago

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